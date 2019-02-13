Group Organises Made-in-Nigeria Exhibition in Cote’d voire

Hamid Ayodeji

The Export Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in collaboration with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) have conducted arrangement to organise a Made-in-Nigeria Exhibition (MINE) programme in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire.

The programme is being organised under the umbrella of the Nigeria-ECOWAS Export Development (NEED).

The maiden edition of the MINE programme scheduled to hold from March 27-30, 2019, is organised for small, medium and large scale manufactures of different products from different sectors of the Nigerian economy; while also covering services for professionals and entertainment industries.

According to a statement signed by the Regional Coordinator, NEPC and Chairman, Export Group LCCI, the NEED Committee was set-up by the president of LCCI in February 2018, to develop a programme that helps the nation take advantage of the potential in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) markets.

‘’The ECOWAS market remains an untapped potential that could lead to significant growth in non-oil export from Nigeria. With a population of about 350 million people and GDP of about 1.48 trillion dollars, this market remains the low hanging fruits to be fully explored in the quest for the growth of the non-oil export volume from Nigeria,’’ they disclosed.

The statement added that the sectors and items covered include; processed agricultural products, cosmetics, fashion and clothing, pharmaceuticals, beverages, film and music, electrical wire and cables as well as manufactured products.