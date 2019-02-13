Buhari Mourns APC Rivers Tragedy

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari last night said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of four lives in a stampede at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State yesterday.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the president extended his deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wished all those injured. a speedy recovery.

He said the president described the deaths as “needless loss of lives” and an anti-climax to a highly successful outing” in the oil city that could have been averted if there was an orderly exit from the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

“It is indeed a great tragedy that Nigerians who have important roles to play in shaping the future of the country and had come to see and hear from us how hard their government is working to build a Nigeria of their dreams, would meet their end in this unfortunate circumstance.

“I assure the people, with all sense of responsibility, that the party and the government will do everything possible to ensure the well-being and safety of our citizens as they troop out to attend rallies and all other political events,” he quoted him as saying.

The statement added that Buhari assured the government and the people of Rivers State as well as the affected families of the support and prayers of the federal government during this difficult time and prayed the Almighty God to repose the souls of the deceased.