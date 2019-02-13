APC Honours Court Order, Sends Musa’s Name to INEC

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has honoured the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja which directed it to forward the name of Alhaji Sani Musa (313) to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its senatorial candidate for Saturday’s election.

Already, the APC has forwarded the judgment of the court to INEC through a letter signed by the National Chairman of the party Adams Oshiomhole.

In the letter, a copy of which was made available to THISDAY in Minna on Wednesday, the party said INEC should respect the order of the court.

The document captioned ‘Notification of Court Order in suit No FHC/ABJ/C1/1210/2018. Between Mohammed Sani Musa vs APC and two others’, Oshiomole said: “I write to convey the judgment order of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja Judicial Division in the above mentioned suit involving Mohammed Sani Musa plaintiff and the APC, INEC and David Umar defendant to your Commission.

“The judgment is served for your information and compliance please.”

Reacting to the action of the national secretariat of the party, a member of the Sani Musa Senatorial Campaign team, Alhaji Nma Kolo, commended Oshiomole for respecting the court order.

Kolo said: “This is a rare display of good leadership qualities and this is not only commendable but hugely appreciated by Muhammed Sani Musa, his legal team and campaign organisation.

“It is now time for us to move forward as a party, close ranks and work together to ensure victory for our party in the forthcoming elections so that we can get Nigerlites and Nigerians to the next level.”