Amosun, Others’ Anti-party Conducts Worry Buhari’s Campaign Chief

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Director General, Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Council in Ekiti State, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu, has described as “unfortunate and worrisome”, the anti-party posture being allegedly displayed by some governors in the South-west against the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Of particular reference, Osinkolu said the existing cleavage in the party in Ogun State due to Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s alleged opposition to the candidature of the APC governorship candidate, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, could rob the party of victory and reduce its votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in the presidential election.

He said cases of alleged anti-party activities were also being levelled against some other governors in the South-west region, which he described as pivotal to the survival of President Buhari in the February 16 election.

Amosun is alleged to be backing the candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Hon. Abdulkadir Akinlade, for the March 2 governorship election.

This was said to have triggered the skirmishes that dogged the party’s presidential campaign in Ogun Monday, where President Buhari narrowly escaped being stoned.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, Osinkolu said: “We are worried that our members go as far as trying to stone a whole president. I am seeing a lot of anti-party playing out here in the South-west and it is not going to be in our interest.

“But the bulk stops on the table of Governor Amosun, because he ought to manage that situation better being the chief security officer of the state. He didn’t handle the issue very well.

“Whether you are a president or governor or holding any other position, the party is supreme, because the crisis was a fallout of the primary. Governor Amosun must repent and change his ways, because South-west is important to APC in these coming elections.”

He commended the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for displaying ingenuity in crisis management for the party to be largely united, adding that the party could have been more polarised but for the party’s strong leadership.

Osinkolu expressed confidence that the party will win in Ekiti based on Governor Kayode Fayemi’s superlative performances in the last four months.