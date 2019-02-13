400 Monitors to Observe Police Conduct during Elections, Says PSC

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday disclosed that the commission would be sending 400 monitors to the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to monitor the conduct of police on electoral duties during the general election.

According to a statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations at the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, the commission’s monitors are expected to leave Abuja on February 13, 2019.

“The commission’s monitors will be armed with its guidelines for the conduct of officers on electoral duty and the officers’ conduct during the elections will be assessed based on the guidelines.

“The commission has also procured dedicated telephone lines for all the states of the federation where the electorates and other citizens can access its monitors to complain or commend the conduct of the police the lead security agency, for the elections,” the statement said.

The National Coordinator for the exercise and Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, said the police officers on electoral duties have a responsibility of ensuring that peaceful atmosphere are maintained at the polling and counting centres during the elections and that citizens exercise their franchise without fear of coercion, intimidation, violence or manipulation.

“The chairman expects all officers to be at alert, approachable, professional and ensure fairness and firmness”, the statement added.