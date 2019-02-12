REC: 32,972 PVCs yet to Be Collected in Bauchi

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bauchi State, Ibrahim Abdullahi, has said that 33,972 permanent voter cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected in the state.

The INEC commissioner disclosed this Tuesday during a stakeholders’ meeting on the commission’s level of preparedness for the general election slated to hold on February 16 and March 2, 2019, held at the INEC Bauchi office.

He said that as at January 10, a total number of 32,972 PVCs were yet to be collected, which according to him, is about 90 per cent of the total voter cards received for distribution in Bauchi State.

The INEC boss said that the commission had recruited all the ad hoc staff that will assist in the conduct of the election, adding that the recruitment was strictly based on the policies and guidelines of INEC.

According to him, the commission has received all the required non-sensitive materials, adding that the last batch of the materials is being offloaded at the central bank in which representatives of political parties will witness the distribution of the election materials.

“I am appealing to political parties who fielded candidates to comply with section 45 of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended which provides that each political party must notify the electoral officer of the local government in writing to appoint a polling agent for each polling unit and coalition centre in the local government for which it has a candidate.

“The notice must state the name and address of the polling agents which will be given to the electoral body at least seven days before the date fixed for the election,” he said.

THISDAY reports that the stakeholders’ meeting was attended by security agents, leaders of political parties, religious leaders, civil society organisations and the media.