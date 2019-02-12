Nigeria Military will Break Boko Haram, ISIS Alliance, Says Buratai

Army redeploys 14 senior officers

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Tukur Buratai, has vowed that the Nigerian military will break the unholy alliance between the Boko Haram terrorists and Islamic State West Africa (ISWA).

This is coming as the Nigerian Army yesterday announced new postings and redeployments of 14 senior officers.

Buratai spoke yesterday in Abuja when he declared open a two-day maiden “Career planning and management’’ seminar for senior officers.

He maintained that the army was making gains in the counter-insurgency operations in the North-east.

“I am glad to note that we are making strides against the Islamic State West Africa or ISWA in our bid to unhinge the unholy union between them and remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists,” he said.

A statement issued in Abuja said those affected are Col. Onyema Nwachukwu who was posted from Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole and appointed new Acting Director, Defence Information.

He takes over from Brigadier General John Agim, who has proceeded on retirement.

Similarly, Colonel Sagir Musa was posted to the Directorate of Army Public Relations and appointed Acting Director, Army Public Relations.

Others affected by redeployment include, Brigadier General NJ Okah who has been posted from Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies (NAITES) to Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics and appointed Acting Director of Engineering Services.

Brigadier General MA Masanawa from Army Headquarters, Department of Army Policy and Plans was posted to ACADA and appointed Commander, while Brigadier General HT Wesley has been posted from Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps to Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics as Director o Clothiing and Store.

Brigadier General HG Tafida of the Nigerian Army Central Workshop Rigachukwu was posted to Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics and appointed Director Engineering and Maintenance;

Similarly, Colonel AA Yusuf was appointed Deputy Director, Public Relations 82 Division Nigerian Army.

Colonel AD Isa is posted to Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole and appointed Deputy Director Army Public Relations while the new Acting Corps Commander Nigerian Army Medical Corps is Colonel S Adama.

Others affected by the new redeployments include, Colonel OG Olaniyi who was moved from Nigerian Army School of Music to Nigerian Army Band Corps and appointed Acting Director Army Band; Colonel EI Okoro and Colonel I P Bindul were posted to Army War College Nigeria as Directing Staff amongst others.