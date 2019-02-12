Ngwa United Alliance Endorses Ikpeazu’s Re-election Bid

Sunday Okobi

The Ngwa United Alliance, the political arm of Ngwa National Association in United States (NNAUSA), has urged all Abia indigenes to support the re-election bid of the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

The organisation implored Abia people to endeavor to go to the polls on March 2 and vote for Ikpeazu in order to continue his ‘progressive programmes’ in the state.

While speaking to journalists at the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri, Imo State, recently before he departed for Lagos enroute to the US, a prominent member of the organisation and its former Chairman, Dr. Obinna Ubani-Ebere, stated that NUA support for Ikpeazu is based on the extraordinary achievements the governor has made during his first term.

According to Ubani-Ebere, “Ikpeazu has positively impacted all areas of Abia State enterprise, including road constructions and improvement in industrial development, education, agriculture, health as well as entrepreneurship and empowerment.

“Ikpeazu is a progressive governor and a recipient of several awards for his accomplishments in the state, and no forward looking state fails to return a progressive leader in office.”

Ubani-Ebere noted that in addition to his achievements in office, Ikpeazu is the most qualified among all the gubernatorial contenders in the state, asking the Abia electorate to look back at the leadership history of those contesting against Ikpeazu and evaluate their record of services and what they left behind.

He stated that Ngwa people in United States are overwhelmingly in support of Ikpeazu’s quest for a second term, adding that equity and justice in the geo-politics of the state also demands that Ikpeazu should complete a second term as governor.