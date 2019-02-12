Lifemate Furniture Celebrates Chinese New Year in Grand Style

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

It was a joyous celebration for Lifemate Furniture Company, one of the leading furniture brand in Nigeria, as the company celebrated its first Chinese New Year in grand style with customers last week Saturday the 2nd of February 2019 at their head office showroom Plot 1 Ikosi Road Oregun Ikeja, Lagos.

The company’s Public Relation Officer, Mrs. Orebayo Ejiemhen said the Chinese New Year, also referred to as the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, is a holiday that celebrates the beginning of a New Year on the traditional Chinese calendar. In 2019, it is the year of the Pig. According to her, in Chinese culture, Pigs represent wealth and treasure.

In the spirit of celebration, the company organised a party and invited both old and new customers to their showrooms nationwide to celebrate the New Year. The New Year party was held in all their branches nationwide (Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Warri). During the event, customers were giving 50% discount on Home Furniture products and 20% discount on Royal furniture products.

As part of putting smiles in the faces of their loyal customers, the company gave nine days promotional discount sales in this month of February. The discount nine-day promotional sales, is set to run from February 2nd -9th February 2019 in all the furniture showrooms nationwide. The discount sale is part of the New Year celebration. Also, free 10,000 vouch were given to their customers to make furniture purchase.

The marketing Manager, FU Ping Ping encouraged customers during the tour in the showroom to make good use of the opportunity to give their homes the new look they deserve in this year 2019 with Lifemate unique furniture products at a giveaway price.

She also added that customers should have no problems in terms of product selection as the showroom has recently been stocked with brand new furniture products with unique designs that will make their homes the envy of their neighborhood.

“The new products, which really represent a host of offerings, cut across all our core categories such as Royal furniture, home furniture, office furniture, kitchen cabinet, Outdoor furniture, sanitary wares, massage chair, lighting and accessories.

During the ceremony customers were entertained with Chinese food, dumplings which symbolises good success, drinks and a video documentary of the Chinese tradition. In addition customers were given red and gold spring festival couplets for home decoration. In China, red and gold are considered lucky colours since they are believed to convey happiness and prosperity.