Gunmen Kidnap Two Bowen University Workers

One staff of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun, who was yet to be identified, was on Monday evening shot, while two others were said to have been kidnapped by gunmen along Iwo-Osogbo road.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Folashade Odoro, confirmed the incident, saying that the police were combing the area to apprehend the culprits and rescue those who were kidnapped.

“Yes, two persons were kidnapped, but our men are already in the bush trying to rescue the victims and apprehend the abductors, ” Odoro said.

Earlier, an eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the victims were accosted while returning from work by the suspected kidnappers.

According to the eyewitness, one person, who managed to escape from the scene was shot severally in the process and presently in a critical situation at an undisclosed hospital within the axis.

Late last year, some Methodist Church members, including a priest, were kidnapped in the same area.

It was alleged that about N3 million was paid as ransom before they could regain their freedom. (NAN)