Eko Disco’s Marketers Now EFR

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has said a section of its workforce known as marketers, who were saddled with the responsibility of door to door revenue collection would henceforth be known as ‘Eko Field Representatives (EFR)’.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, disclosed in Lagos that the name change was due the ongoing reorientation of staff members.

Idemudia said the development signified the dawn of a new era of staff’s dedication to ensuring customer satisfaction.

He noted that the wide orientation was one of several efforts deployed by the organisation to improve its services and fulfil its duty to customers while safeguarding the interests of the company. According to him, the re-orientation includes etiquette training, customer relationship management, legal knowledge, and business performance skills to mention a few.

He said: “Some of our esteemed customers have bad perceptions about our field officers due to one unpleasant experience or the other. However, steps have been taken to reduce these unpleasant experiences and curb illicit practices to ensure the success of this initiative.

“It is pertinent that our customers view these field officers in a new light, thus a name change is needed to usher them into the new era.”

The spokesman, however, said the roles of the Eko Field Representatives remain the same such as reading customers meters, bill generation, revenue collection, customer interaction, and taking load inventory amongst others.

Idemudia urged customers to always pay their bills on time and cooperate with EKEDC staff on provision of proper identification.

He also urged customers to aid the company in its fight against energy theft and unlawful activities by using its whistle-blowing platforms to reveal or report illegal and unethical activities.