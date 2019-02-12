CDHR Demands Release of Leah Sharibu

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has joined the family of Leah Sharibu to urge the federal government to ensure the safe rescue of the teenager who was abducted by Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement issued yesterday by the President of CDHR, Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu, the group noted with utter dismay the continued captivity of Leah Sharibu.

CDHR recalled that Leah Sharibu is the only Dapchi school girl remaining in the Boko Haram captivity since February 2018.

“The federal government has not ceased or relented in reassuring her family that she will be released soon. These continued promises without the corresponding and measurable efforts to practically effect the release of Leah Shairibu have become a mere cliché meant to satiate present electioneering demands. No doubt, the pains and anxieties of such hope against hope have become excruciating to members of her family,” CDHR explained.

CDHR accused Buhari administration of being preoccupied with his re-election bid that only scant attention has been displayed to make efforts needed for her release.

According to the group, repeated calls have been made by her parents, civil society organisations and concerned citizens for her immediate release.

“Unfortunately one year after, these calls have become reoccurent and sadly reminding them that their innocent daughter has added a year in the captivity of such a violent sect and now is a slave with her fate hanging precariously in the balance.

“On February 10, 2019, her mother Rebecca Sharibu has yet again renewed her appeal and is now begging the federal government to do something much more concrete. On account of this, CDHR joins Rebecca Sharibu in demanding that the Federal Government fulfill its promise of securing the release of Leah Sharibu,” CDHR added.

The group enjoined Nigerians to remain steadfast and focused on their demands for the immediate release of Leah and other captives regardless of the present election demands.

“The primary purpose of every government in keeping withSection 14(2)b of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) is the welfare and security of lives and property. Thus, if the lives, including that of Leah, for which government all over the world exists in the first place would be wantonly destroyed, then for what purpose will the government of Nigeria serve when constituted after election?” the group queried.