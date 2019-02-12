Cadbury Partners UNHCR

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced a donation of Bournvita, a non-alcoholic beverage, to some internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Nigeria.

This was done in collaboration with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

In a statement, the company’s Corporate and Government Affairs Director for West Africa, Mr. Bala Yesufu, said Cadbury was moved to make the donation by the plight of IDPs living in various camps in the country.

“The gesture is in line with our corporate social responsibility (CSR) agenda, which seeks to empower the less-privileged in society,” Yesufu said.

He added: “As a company, we believe that the IDPs require support in terms of a food drink like Bournvita that is rich in energy and essential micro-nutrients.”

He said the company was pleased to partner the UNHCR and anticipated that the intervention would provide succour to the IDPs.

Receiving the donation on behalf of UNHCR at the company’s head office in Lagos, Felicia Ejike, Senior Protection Assistant (Community Based), expressed gratitude to Cadbury, and enjoined other corporate organisations to emulate the kind gesture of Cadbury.

“As the UN Refugee Agency, we are extremely encouraged to see that the private sector is joining others to support the displaced,” UNHCR said. “It is evident to us that we cannot do it alone. We have to join hands in solidarity of the suffering displaced families.”