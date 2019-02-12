Blue Water Lagos Presents Ultimate Lifestyle Community

The Sapphire at Blue Water, Lagos

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

A high-profile facility for living, work, and recreation, known as Blue Water Lagos project, has been put into the property market.

The sturdy Blue Water scheme will cost $165 million to build, while its first phase will cost $25 million.

The project, which is being developed by Elalan Group and African Capital Alliance construction and civil engineering companies in Nigeria, defines the ultimate lifestyle community. It attained its topping out stage and this was celebrated in Lagos recently. Blue Water Lagos is providing, contemporary luxury apartments, exclusive resident’s recreational park, internationally branded Retail and leisure mall, as well as Waterfront living,

It is located in the heart of Lekki Phase 1, offering easy access to Victoria Island, Ikoyi District, Banana Island, and other parts of Lekki, within 5-15 minutes’ drive.

The Development Manager of Elalan Construction Company Nigeria Ltd., Mr. Kenneth Leech stated that Blue Water Lagos is a contemporary mixed-use development comprising five 17-20 storey residential buildings of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments, a total of up to 600, and penthouses being offered for sale off-plan.

The Project, which sits on an expansive 37,000 square metres of sea-view land and beautifully crafted with quality and comfort embedded in its design, was funded by Developers, with no mortgages.

It is 3-phase development of residential building and recreational park; and residential towers situated above a 2 level Retail and Leisure Mall, he said.

Blue water Lagos is also providing development facilities, which includes adult and children’s swimming pools, children’s play area, tennis and basketball courts, gymnasiums club lounges, as well as resident’s ventilated underground parking.

Its unique selling point is the excellent location, with proximity to Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lagos Island. Occupation takes place January 2020, he said.

Its liveability is enhanced with convenient location of restaurants, shopping, entertainment and leisure facilities within walking distance, he said.

Its innovative design provides energy and water efficient systems, fire alarm and sprinkler protection, water and sewage treatment plants and high-speed broadband service.

Also, premises concierge and facility management services with uninterrupted power supply, 24-hour security and access control system will be available.

The target market for this project is the single and upwardly mobile individuals, first‐home buyers, couples, second home seekers looking for proximity to their workplace, smart property investors, retirees downsizing their housing needs, and Nigerians in diaspora seeking serviced and secure housing as they transition back home.

According to him, “Blue Gate Lagos will make you experience beautiful views of the sea, harmonic waves, and soothing breeze, courtesy its waterfront living, as well as its ample open exterior spaces, gorgeous resident’s recreational park offers interaction with the environment and promotes passive recreation.”

African Capital Alliance’s Head of Real Estate, Obi Nwogugu, stated that sales are impressive with “over 35% already committed and paid, 15% negotiating and also paying. We are happy with base of sales.”

He said with 20% down payment, upfront, as well as legal and administration fees, balance should be paid in equal quarterly installments over the construction period before December 2019.

“With significant capital appreciation even before construction is completed and good rental yield based on excellent location for rental investments, give rise to safe investment and also offering security and guarantee on investment due to the quality of developers.”

Blue Water Lagos apartment’s features include, sun filled spaces made comfortable with efficient cooling, large windows for proper ventilation and amazing views, master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and en‐suite shower, fully-fitted air‐conditioned kitchens.

Also, there are contemporary bathrooms with quality fixtures and fittings, beautiful ceramic tile flooring, energy efficient appliances, private and service balconies, internet and Cable TV wiring connections, among others.