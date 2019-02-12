Appeal Court Panel Discontinues Zamfara APC Case

Raji Bello in Sokoto

A Court of Appeal in Sokoto has disqualified themselves from hearing the case on the qualification of Zamfara State All Progressives Congress (APC) to field candidates for its governorship election.

The presiding judge, Justice Ahmad Belgore, ruled that based on the allegations in the media and issues raised by counsel to Senator Kabiru Marafa, Muhammad Nuhu, the court would not continue with the case.

The lead judge urged all parties in the case to wait for the constitution of a new panel that would consider the matter.

According to the judge, “In recognition of the magnitude of allegations and present situation in judiciary as well as the country, judges surrendered that the President of the Court of Appeal should constitute new panel to entertain the matter.”

Counsel to the respondents submitted that some of his clients had accused the justices of receiving $3 million to compromise the case.

Earlier, counsel to the appellant, Ishiyaku Dikko (SAN), had applied to withdraw the entire appeal, which was rejected by the court on the grounds that he ought to wait until the slated date for substantive hearing.

Meanwhile, a High Court in Zamfara State had recognised the primary elections held by the APC in the state and declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should accept the party’s candidates for the elections.