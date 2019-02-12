400 Monitors to Observe Police Conduct during Election, Says PSC

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Police Service Commission on Tuesday disclosed that the commission would be sending 400 Monitors to the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to monitor the conduct of Police Men on electoral duties during the General Election.

The elections begin with the Presidential and National Assembly polls on Saturday, February 16.

According to a statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations at the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission’s Monitors are expected to leave Abuja Wednesday, February 13.

“The Commission Monitors will be armed with its guidelines for the conduct of Officers on electoral duty and the Officers’ conduct during the elections will be assessed based on the guidelines.

“The Commission has also procured dedicated telephone lines for all the States of the Federation where the electorates and other citizens can access its Monitors to complain or commend the conduct of the Police, the lead security Agency, for the elections”, the statement read in part.

Dedicated telephone lines in all the States and FCT as well as its twitter handle have been made available for updates on the monitoring of police conduct during the elections.

The National Coordinator for the exercise and Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector- General of Police, said the Police Officers on electoral duties have a responsibility of ensuring that peaceful atmosphere are maintained at the polling and counting centers during the elections and that citizens exercise their franchise without fear of coercion, intimidation, violence or manipulation.

“The Chairman expects all Officers to be at alert, approachable, professional and ensure fairness and firmness”, the statement added.