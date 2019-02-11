We Will Continue to Send Persons with Proven Cases of Corrupt Enrichment to Prison, Says Buhari

Tinubu Describes Obasanjo as the Greatest Election Rigger

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong, Gboyega Akinsanmi and Segun

President Muhammadu Buhari has again stated the resolve of his administration to bring to book anyone with a proven case of corrupt enrichment, vowing that it was his sacred duty to send them to prison.

Buhari whose schedule in Lagos included a meeting with the business community and a visit to the Palace of the Oba of Lagos, arrived the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere venue of the campaign at about 3.30pm. After thanking the people for defying the hot weather to receive him, he said he did not have much to add to the achievements of the adminstration which had already been enumerated by Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing and co-Chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We have made tremendous progress on the promises that we made to you in 2015. We will maintain the focus. We will continue to fight corruption, prosecute anyone found guilty and get them imprisoned. It is our duty and responsibility. I urge you to vote APC from top to bottom in the elections.”

Buhari who is seeking a re-election scored himself high on efforts to bring a positive turn-around on the economy, securing the nation and providing jobs. The President spoke for about two-minutes.

Mr. Fashola had earlier explained that the party’s campaign slogan, ‘Next Level’; held promises for more jobs and prosperity for all. Citing the example of the Mambilla Power Project, he said the project will require 18 million bags of cement, 42000 iron and require 22500 trucks to move. He said the project will create millions jobs. He also hinted at at approval to renovate all federal government owned buildings, saying the president had already approved the maintenance which provide jobs to all categories of artisans including plumbers, carpenters, electricians and painters.

According to the Minister of Transportation and Director General of the of the APC Presidential Campaign, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, the 2019 general election is a fight between the rich and the poor. He said the Buhari-led administration is on the side of the poor. Amaechi announced that the massive investment in rail transportation will not only provide jobs, but revolutionise the economy. “We recently launched the Iju (Lagos) to Abeokuta. We are taking that one all the way to Ibadan and it must be ready by April. I have told them to carry people free for three months before they start charging fares. Itakpe to Warri is running. We are to have Lagos to Maiduguri and Lagos to Calabar. This government is working seriously for the people of this country.”

Reassuring the international community that the federal government was committed to a free and credible election, the National Chairman of the APC, Mr. Adam Oshiomhole said his party has no history of rigging election. “We do not believe in violence. On Feb 16, it will be a time for the people of Nigeria to show again that they have faith in President Buhari. The odds are in our favour. Contrary to the widely held notion, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been absolutely unfair to the APC. If it is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In Zamfara, we have been told we cannot contest the election because we did not hold a primary. There was primary in Zamfara and the court has said so, but INEC prefers to obey another court. We will join issues with INEC. We are products of they would have been shouting blue murder. We are products of struggle. The court has said we did elections, INEC prefers to believe the one that said we did not.”

In line with Oshiomole’s reasoning, the National Leader of the APC and co-Chairman of the party’s presidential campaign, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu said foreign observers who wanted to come to Nigeria were free “to come and see things for themselves and write their reports. But it is not foreigners who fought for this democracy. Lagos is very sure to vote APC. This is our democracy. We will defend it. When the late President Umaru Yar’Adua of blessed memory was asked about the election that brought him to office, he confessed that it was flawed.” He then asked the crowd, ” who conducted the Yar’Adua election?” “Obasanjo!’ They thundered back at him. “Obasanjo is the greatest election rigger,” Tinubu retorted as he left the stage.

Earlier, the restriction placed on certain on motorists from plying certain routes was lifted and only streets adjoining the venue were cordoned. At 2.30pm, the helicopter carrying President Muhammadu Buhari was sighted hovering over the venue. He entered the venue at 2.45pm.