Plus TV Africa: 24-hour News Channel Debuts on StarTimes

Leading digital Pay TV Company, StarTimes, has announced the listing of PLUS TV Africa, a 24-hour news channel which will be available on Channel 308 on digital terrestrial television (Antenna) and all StarTimes bouquets.

The channel, according to a statement sent to THISDAY yesterday, is a pan-African station which boasts of credible sources of information in business, politics, history, youth engagement, sports, entertainment and much more.

The Brand and Marketing Director, Qasim Elegbede, stated that the new channel is desirous of raising the bar in quality news reporting and unbundling of complex news stories through robust analysis that are informative, engaging and empowering.

“Plus TV Africa is a proof of our effort in meeting the demand of our subscribers seeking for more news and entertainment channels. As a listening organisation fulfilling its promise to customers, we have over time provided the best access to great, educative, informative and entertainment content on our platform. The yearnings of our customers have led to the launch of Plus TV Africa.”

In addition to the new content offering, StarTimes said it has in recent past upgraded its channel list and platform, allowing customers watch as much as 80 exciting channels cutting across news, movies, sports, series, kiddies, animal documentary, religious channels and lots more.

Also commenting on the development, the Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief of PLUS TV Africa, Kayode Akintemi, noted that “The partnership between PLUS TV Africa and StarTimes is indeed a welcome development as our mission is to change the narrative of news reportage in Nigeria and across Africa by providing 24hours objective, fair and balanced stories with incisive & robust analysis that create in-depth understanding through programmes that are informative, engaging and empowering with a view to challenge leadership and proffer solutions for political and economic growth’’.

He also stated that “Consumer brand advertisers and their agencies can now easily reach their target audiences through Plus TV Africa channel, which is now distributed across all packages on StarTimes platform.”

StarTimes is the leading digital-TV operator in Africa, covering 80 per cent of the continent’s population with a massive distribution network of over 200 brand halls, 3,000 convenience stores and 5,000 distributors. It owns a featured content platform, with 440 authorised channels and household subscribers of over 4.2 million in Nigeria.