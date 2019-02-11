Perpetrators of Electoral Violence will Be Prosecuted, Buhari Warns

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

For the umpteenth time, President Muhammadu Buhari has again warned that sponsors and perpetrators of electoral violence in the forthcoming election no matter how highly influential would face the law.

The president, who was represented by Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Congo Deborah Iliya Monday gave the warning in Southern Kaduna, during the women’s conference of the First African Church Mission, held in Zuturung, Gada Biyu, Zango Kataf Local Govt Area, with the theme: “I Will Help You”.

The president described those who sponsor election violence as unpatriotic, while also advising the citizens to embrace peaceful conduct, shun political thuggery and other forms of crisis.

He stated: “The president is man of peace and bridge builder. Though he has been greatly misunderstood by many because of his fight against corruption, but he means very well for Nigeria, he is a respecter of every religion and tribe.

“Those who sponsor and perpetrate violence in the 2019 elections, no matter how highly influential, will face the law. Let me also say that Nigeria is our country, we do not have any other place called Nigeria. This country will not be sacrificed on the altar of violence.”

The president, who also solicited for the support of the people of Southern Kaduna for his re-election, said: “I’m not an apostle of bloodshed, no, I’m not available for violence.

“On the front burner of the agenda of the present administration is the provision of adequate security to the citizenry. This, the president has since demonstrated, by equipping the various security agencies, so that they would always act more efficiently.

“Our youths are the leaders of tomorrow and so, they must shun any invitation meant to use them for violence. As you all prepare for the general election, please come out, cast your votes. Do not exchange your Permanent Voters Cards for money. Your PVC is your power, come out, exercise your franchise and ensure your vote counts.”