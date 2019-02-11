Oshiomhole Holds Crucial Meeting with APC Gov Candidates, State Chairmen

APC alleges plot by PDP to launch fake news against Buhari

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has held a strategy meeting with the party’s governorship candidates and state chairmen to prepare them for the electoral contest.

This is coming as the APC Presidential Campaign Council has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and agents of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of plotting to unleash series of fake news to scare voters from voting for President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, the party said it used the opportunity to assess performance at the various campaign rallies ahead the presidential poll on Saturday.

Speaking at the meeting Oshiomhole said the party’s national leadership identified the state executives represented at the meeting as an important grassroots base that will work and ensure the party’s victory in the presidential, governorship, National and State Houses of Assembly elections.

Oshiomhole however cautioned against complacency, adding that the party’s victory in the coming elections is assured judging by the continued support of the electorate and the unprecedented achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He urged party members and leaders not to be distracted by the daily falsehood and propaganda by the opposition PDP ahead of the elections which he said was a fallout of the infamous Dubai meeting.

THISDAY gathered that as part of strategies to ensure a firm grip of affairs on Saturday, the party may be deploying all governorship candidates to serve as agents at the collation centres.

In a statement issued by the Director of Strategic Communication of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, the party said the first in the series is the audio clip of a supposed “nurse” of President Buhari telling voters that the President is sick and cannot govern for another four years.

Keyamo alleged that two of such fake news in the series have already been released through PDP proxies and nameless individuals.

“The second fake news released is on the purported death of Leah Sharibu. This is a lie from the pit of hell as the federal government’s effort to set her free has reached an advanced stage.”