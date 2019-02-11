NPFL: MFM FC Fight Back to Stay on Top of Group A

IfeanyiUbah, Heartland share points in Okigwe

By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Plaudits for Match-day 8 of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) belong to MFM FC. The church team did not just rally back from two goals down against Niger Tornadoes to win 3-2 at the Agege Stadium to retain the top position of Group A, former players of the Olukoya Boys were also winners in Aba and Jos.

Embattled Tornadoes had raced to two goals lead in the first ten minutes of the clash at the Soccer Temple. Peter Abashuga and Jonathan Osondu produced the two goals that stunned MFM FC back to life.

However, Abisoye Olawale ensured that the visitors did not take the two-goal advantage into the second stanza as he pulled back one on the stroke of half-time. New boy in the fold, Michael Ohanu, justified his coming on board the church team by netting the equaliser in the 52nd minute.

Chuks Kenedium grabbed the winner late into the stoppage time to send MFM fans into delirious celebration. MFM is seating pretty on top Group A with 15 points from seven matches. They are clear five points clear of second placed Enyimba. Katsina United and Rivers United make up the top four of Group A.

Despite sharing points with Heartland, IfeanyiUbah and El Kanemi Warriors are joint leaders on same 15 points while the Imo State owned team is third.

In Aba, former MFM player, Onuka Chukwuka grabbed the lone winner for Enyimba in their 1-0 defeat of Remo Stars. That win for the People’s Elephant has now pushed the Aba team to the second spot of Group A.

Elsewhere in Jos, another former MFM FC player, Jesse Akila ensured that Plateau United ended a run of 10 NPFL games without any win with a 1-0 defeat of Go Round FC. Akila scored the winner in the 77th minute from an assist by substitute Bernard Ovoke.

The Oriental Derby at the Okigwe Township Stadium between Heartland and FC IfeanyiUbah ended in a 1-1 scoreline. Joshua Akhabue gave Heartland the lead on 16 minutes, while Chijoke Alakwe equalised for the visitors in the 38th minute.

In Ilorin, Kwara United defeated Wikki Tourists 1-0 with Segun Alebiosu hitting the winner from the spot in the 25th minute while Kano Pillars were 3-1 winners at the Sani Abacha Stadium against Yobe Desert Stars. Veteran Rabiu Ali, Chinedu Sunday and David Ebuka scored the goals for the Sai Masugida. Philip Auta scored the consolation goal for Yobe Desert Stars from the spot three minutes from time.

Abia Warriors suffered first defeat in three games following a 1-0 loss to El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri. Sunday Anthony grabbed the winner 12 minutes from time.

MATCH-DAY 8

(Results)

MFM FC 3-2 Tornadoes

Plateau 1-0 Go Round

Enyimba 1-0 Remo Stars

Kwara Utd 1-0 Wikki

Pillars 3-1 Yobe Stars

El-Kanemi 1-0 Abia Warriors

Heartland 1-1 IfeanyiUbah