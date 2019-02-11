No Elections in Zamfara without APC Candidates, Yari Warns INEC

Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has said elections will not take place in the state if candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are excluded.

Speaking at an APC campaign rally in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state, the governor maintained that the party conducted primaries, which produced candidates for the forthcoming elections.

He added that it would be a huge mistake and threat to national security for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to exclude APC candidates in the state from contesting.

INEC had barred the ruling APC from fielding candidates for elective positions in the state over the party’s inability to conduct primaries as a result of intra-party crisis.

“There is no way elections will be conducted in Zamfara State without APC candidates, despite Zamfara High Court judgment which confirmed that APC conducted primaries in the state, INEC is saying we can’t field candidates,” Yari said. “All our actions are based on Zamfara High Court Order; we are therefore advising INEC to obey the order and include the names of Zamfara APC candidates list submitted to the commission.”

Yari, according to The Cable, however, asked the people to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and all APC candidates contesting for the elections.