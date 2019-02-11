FG College Trains 100 Unemployed Graduates in Poultry Production

By Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

No fewer than 100 unemployed graduates from the South-eastern part of the country have benefitted from a four-day training programme in poultry production by the Federal College of Horticulture, Dadin-Kowa, Gombe State.

According to the Provost of the College, Prof. Fatima Sawa, during an interview with newsmen on Monday, the programme is a federal government initiative through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Senate Committee on Agriculture.

She said the purpose of the training was to empower unemployed youths to make them self reliant and employers of labour in the future and also translate to food security for the country.

While commending the federal government for the initiative, which she said will go a long way in reducing social vices among the youths, Prof. Sawa revealed that the college will conduct 27 trainings this year (2019).

She added that the current training was the eighth batch so far and that subsequent trainings will be on post harvest processing, orchard and fisheries, among other areas.

Consultants of the training programme, Mr. Steven Umar, Houge Logistic Limited, Port Harcourt, said the topics treated included poultry management, poultry disease, packaging and marketing as well as Agric ecology.

Due to the distance and probable hazards on the road, a monetised starter pack, which amounted to N80,000 for 50 chicks, a bag of chicken feeds and antibiotics were given to each of the participant at the end of the training with a call on them to fully put to practice what they have learned.