Stop Inciting APGA Leaders against Me, Umeh Tells APGA

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The lawmaker representing Anambra Central, Senator Victor Umeh has accused the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP of inciting members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to work against him.

The senator was reacting to allegations by 109 APGA ward chairmen in Anambra that he misappropriated monies due to them while he was national chairman of the party.

But Umeh said there “is no such money under my custody. I am neither the financial secretary nor the treasurer of the party to answer to the allegation.

“We all are aware of the antics of some people who are apprehensive about my winning the February 16 senatorial election. They are trying everything possible to stop me.

“We know where they(ward chairmen) are coming from and they have failed in their plot because Anambra people have become wiser and they are not new to this desperate style of politics.

Scores of aggrieved ward chairmen of the APGA in Anambra State had staged a protest against the party, threatening to vote against the party if their grouses were not addressed.

The chairmen, who addressed journalists after a meeting on Friday, said rather than vote for APGA, it would rather vote for any party that negotiates with them because it already felt disenchanted about the party.

Speaking through their leader, Mr. Nzeakor Onyeaka, the group said they had not been carried along by the APGA government in Anambra State since 2015.

They enjoined the state governor, Willie Obiano, to address the issue or they would work with the opposition in the state and bring down APGA in the poll

“We’re hungry. Our members suffered to sustain APGA in the state, yet we were not remembered in any way. Our protest today is to show that we are human, capable to pick offence.

“What we are telling the world today is that we are hungry; and that were open to be hired by the opposition in this election to work against APGA.”