Olubadan Congratulates Ladoja over Legal Victory

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji Saturday congratulated former Oyo State Governor, Senator Rasheed Ladoja over his victory in a N4.7billion fraud case filed against him by the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) since 2008.

Ladoja had secured victory as Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, discharged and acquitted him of the 11-count charge preferred against him.

In his decision, Idris said the evidence brought to court against Ladoja and former Oyo State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Waheed Akanbi was too low on credible evidence.

As early as 9am yesterday, supporters of Ladoja, mostly members of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) besieged the toll gate of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, to welcome their leader to Ibadan, amidst pomp and pageantry.

They were led by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Sharafadeen Alli; all senatorial, house of representatives and house of assembly candidates, with fuji musicians and local drummers.

Ladoja arrived toll gate at about 3pm to the hands of his supporters. The convoy of over 100 vehicles, mostly branded in ZLP colours, headed to Adetunji’s palace at Popoyemoja in the heart of the ancient city.

The monarch welcomed Ladoja and his entourage. He said, “I have always known my Osi as a man of impeccable character whose principled stand would never allow him to indulge in acts capable of dragging his good reputation in the mud.

“You are a dogged fighter who believes so much in the sanctity of the rule of law, rather than the rule of men. 11 years down the line when the matter started, no one knew when and where the matter and pendulum of justice will swing. Ladoja has been vindicated. It shows that justice and fair play are still applicable in Nigeria.”

In his reaction, Ladoja, who thanked the monarch for his prayers all the time, said he would always stand on the path of justice, promising to rededicate himself to the service of God and humanity in general.

He then rode in a motorcade to Oja’ba, Mapo, Beere, Oje, Agodi gate, Total Garden, Sabo, Mokola roundabout and Bodija where another batch of supporters had gathered to rejoice with their leader.