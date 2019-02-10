Obaseki mobilises teachers to vote for APC candidates to sustain education reforms

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has urged teachers in the state to support candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections, which will enable his administration sustain ongoing reforms in transforming the state’s basic education sector.

The governor made the appeal while speaking at a forum organised by the Association of Primary School Heads of Nigeria (AOPSHON), Oredo Local Government Chapter, to honour the governor for the successes recorded in transforming the basic education sector.

Obaseki, who was represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, said to sustain the transformation and developmental strides by his administration, stakeholders in the education sector should come out en masse to vote for candidates of the APC in the forthcoming general elections.

“The success recorded by my administration in the education sector was due to the support received from the legislative arm of government. In order to sustain the tempo and even do more, there is a need to elect those whose aspirations will be in consonance with that of our government,” he explained.

He said he has made verifiable progress in transforming various sectors of the state as a result of the support from members of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), urging teachers to join hands in voting in candidates that will ensure formidable representation in Abuja, to fast-track development in the state.

Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Special Adviser to the Governor on Basic Education, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, expressed appreciation to governor Obaseki for the tremendous support and transformation in the education sector.

She urged teachers to reciprocate the gesture of the governor by supporting the candidates of the APC to ensure victory for the party across all levels in the 2019 general elections.

Chairman, Oredo LGA Chapter of AOPSHON, Comrade Imafidon Sunday, whose speech was delivered by the Secretary of the association, Enogie Noragbon, thanked governor Obaseki for the developmental strides in the education sector and for impacting on the lives of teachers in the state.

“You introduced Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) programme through which over 7,000 teachers have been trained. Teaching methods have also been migrated from analogue to digital. We appreciate your prompt payment of teachers’ salaries, allowances, gratuities, and pensions.”

Imafidon also applauded the governor for the ongoing renovation of 230 primary schools across the state.