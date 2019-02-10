INEC Office in Plateau Razed by Fire

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Qua’an Pan Local Government area of Plateau State has been razed fire.

The Head of Media, Publicity and Voters Education of the Commission, Mr Osaretin Imahiyereobo, who confirmed that the incident happened Saturday night, lamented that the inferno has caused a serious setback to the preparations of the general election in the local government.

He said: “A drunken security man was said to have caused the fire outbreak. The office is completely burnt with all its contents — ballot boxes, generator sets — that have been serviced and filled with fuel, cubicles, newly printed electronic and manual voters register, uncollected permanent voter cards (PVCs), materials for the preparations of RAC and other materials yet to be identified.”

He added that the management team led by the Administrative Secretary, Mr Gbadamasi Rasheed, was on the way to assess the situation.

He said it was too early to suspect any sabotage.

Details later…