Hunger Not Limited to Nigeria, Says Dalong

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Minister of Sports, Mr. Solomon Dalong Saturday the issue of the prevailing hardship and hunger should not be used to score cheap campaign point, saying Nigeria was not the only country being affected by the scourge

Dalong spoke during a solidarity walk the Women and Youth Campaign Team of All Progressives Congress (APC) organised for the re-election of President Muhammadu in Abuja yesterday.

After the walk, the minister said though there was hunger and poverty in Nigeria, the problem were not only found in the country but also in other parts of the world

He gave examples of developed countries with high level of security techniques and personnel that are still having serious security challenges.

According to him, there are countries whose economy is said to be buoyant, but are still faced with challenges of hunger and poverty.

Dalong said, “We are here to reaffirm that it is possible for Nigeria to produce a leader with integrity. Now we have the rail line and the train, security and growing economy.

“The security allegations against this government are not sustainable. America is facing security challenges. Hunger is everywhere and poverty is not limited to Nigeria,” the minister explained.

Many other APC stalwarts, who spoke at the solidarity walk, said the opposition PDP campaign on insecurity, poverty and hunger against the President has no substance.

Speaking at the wife of the president, Mrs. Aisha Buhari said charged the youths “to go out and vote and not fight. We have heard so many good things about President Muhammadu Buhari. I want to thank you for coming out.”

Buhari, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, added that the president “is for everybody – youths, women, men, old, young and everybody. We are sure that APC is going to the next level, therefore Nigeria is going to the next level.

“You have to go to door-to-door and bring out everybody. Nobody should sleep in the next one week. You mothers would not cry over you as you are asked to vote and not to fight,” she said.

Also, the Chairman of the National Working Committee of the campaign group, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa described Buhari “as a man of honour, integrity and performance. Buhari is leading by a example. A good leader must lead by example.”

In her remarks, the APC National Women Leader, Hajiya Salamatu Baiwa said Buhari “has done well for the women. Children are being fed and many children are going to school now. Our children and their future are saved in Buhari’s hands.”