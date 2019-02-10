Group Commends Ambode for Resolving Ikeja Obaship Dispute

Kayode Fasua

Rising from a two-day meeting, a leading socio-cultural group in the Ikeja community of Lagos, the Gbobaniyi Royal Association, has commended Governor Akinwumi Ambode for helping to resolve the chieftaincy dispute in the state’s capital.

The association in a communiqué signed by its president, Chief Tunde Alaran, and secretary, Mr. Samuel Soremi, applauded the governor for deciding to officially recognise the Ikeja Oba-elect, Prince Samsondeen Adeleye, more than four years after his selection by the Ikeja Body of Kingmakers.

“We are immensely grateful to the governor for taking the bull by the horn, through official recognition given to our Oba-elect, Prince Samsondeen Adeleye, who is now attending social functions through official invitations extended to him by the state government.

“For over four years, Prince Adeleye has remained as Oba-elect amid pockets of opposition from people who did not even present themselves for scrutiny, during the selection process,” it observed.

The Gbobaniyi Royal Association, however, urged Governor Ambode “to complete his good work” through official coronation of the Ikeja monarch before he leaves office on May 29 this year.

“If His Excellency can do this, the Ikeja community will never forget him, as we know what we have lost in terms of privileges and opportunities owing to the absence of a royal father.”

The association also urged the state government to expedite action on its plan to build an Oba’ palace in Ikeja, noting that it is unbefitting of the status of Ikeja as the capital of Lagos, that its monarch is operating from home.

“We are aware that the government has committed itself to accomplishing this, but we are only appealing that it should expedite action,” the association pleaded.