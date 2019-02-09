PDP Suspends Abuja Rally over Denial of Access to Venue

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has put on hold its presidential mega rally earlier scheduled for today in Abuja following the refusal of authorities to grant the party access to the venue of the rally.

The PDP in a statement Saturday by its Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said that these provocative actions, instead of deterring Nigerians from their determination to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari on February 16 has only succeeded in spurring more compatriots to support the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He stated: “This is in spite of the fact that the PDP had made payments to the authorities and obtained official approval to host the mega rally at the Old Parade Ground, Garki, Abuja.

“It is also instructive to state that we had earlier scheduled our Lagos Mega Rally for the Tafawa Balewa Square on Saturday until the Buhari Presidency and the APC came up with same date forcing our campaign to opt for Abuja. We hope they will allow the Lagos Rally to hold on Tuesday.”

The main opposition party urged Nigerians to document this provocative action against our party and our presidential campaign by the Buhari Presidency and the APC.

The party said it appreciated the commitment of Nigerians, particularly, those who had already converged on Abuja for this mega rally.