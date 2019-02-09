Ovia South West voters root for Idahosa, other APC candidates as Obaseki leads campaign rally

…Gov parades revamped Edo Poly, Usen, assures Agric College ‘ll be ready in June

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were received by a mammoth crowd in Iguobazuwa, headquarters of Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state, who expressed their readiness to vote for candidates of the APC in the forthcoming general elections.

Chairman of the local council, Mr Peter Ajayi, who spoke on behalf of members of the party and its growing list of supporters, commended the governor Obaseki-led administration for its developmental strides, which he said are transforming the lives of people in the area.

Ajayi noted that “the state government’s revamp of the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, and the appointment of Professor Abiodun Falodun as the Rector of Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, are highly commendable.”

He explained that the rector, with the support of the governor and the federal government, has transformed the institution into a world class polytechnic within a short time, that is now attracting students and lecturers from different parts of the world.

A visibly elated Obaseki said the new design for the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi was ready and further assured that standard structures would be in place in the school before June this year.

“I have expansive plans for this council because of the various developmental projects here. We are working with the Nigerian Institute For Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) and the Okomu Oil Palm Company, on the ongoing revamp of the College of Agriculture in Iguoriakhi and we will ensure we have an extension service at the college,” the governor said.

He added: “I am working on a master plan for a new town in Iguobazuwa to open up the council for more development.”

Obaseki called on the council members to come out en masses and vote for all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections, so that they can support him in driving development in the council.

In his campaign speech, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, the APC candidate for Ovia North East/South West Federal Constituency, promised to use half of his salary to empower women in the constituency when voted into power.

Idahosa also promised to establish two skills acquisition centres in the constituency.