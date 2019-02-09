Obaseki condoles with Ogbebor family over death of patriarch

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has paid condolence visit to the Ogbebor family over the passing of Chief (Dr.) Joe Aisien Ogbebor, the Efeisoghoba of Benin Kingdom.

Obaseki, who led the state government’s delegation to the deceased’s residence in Government Reservation Area (GRA), Benin City, described late Chief Ogbebor as hardworking, dedicated, humble, loving, disciplined and full of inspiration.

“Your father was an illustrious and accomplished true Benin icon. He is a self-made Benin man, a unique Nigerian who recorded outstanding success in his business endeavours.

“We will continue to remember him for his humility and calmness. He is so quiet and humble. He is a caring man who takes time out to care for people.”

The Governor urged his children to emulate the legacies of their father, acknowledging that their father lived a fulfilled life.

Spokesman for the family, Marcus Ojo, thanked the governor and his entourage for finding time to visit the family at their trying times.

“We thank you our governor for this visit despite your busy schedule, especially in this electioneering campaign period. We assure you that the family will inform you of the burial plans,” he said.