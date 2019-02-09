MC PHD: I’m Looking Forward to Bigger Days in Comedy

My Story

Emeka Eze, popularly known as PHD, is a seasoned comedian and MC who started out his career a few years ago and has been able to grow into a big shot. He tells Tosin Clegg about his journey, challenges and more

How did it all start?

It all started back then in secondary school. In class, I did things just to make the whole class laugh, and sometimes, even our class teachers. And after our graduation, it was already a part of me, but after school, I decided to take it to the next level.

What have been the challenges?

Really, there are challenges in everything in life, but the truth is I enjoy what I’m doing and it makes me feel happy when I see people laugh to what I do. So, I believe success is guaranteed. Another issue was when I started, you know, after school I was looking for admission into the university. So, I had a lot of time to follow friends to churches and parties and when I’m being asked to tell a joke I would decline and it got to a stage so I decided to try it out. For the very first time, I stood in front of unknown people to tell my jokes and it wasn’t funny. From then on I have been making progress.

Who are your mentors?

My role models are Gandoki, Bovi and Basket Mouth. My core is majorly, Stand-up comedy but I see myself doing exploits and also working with top comedians worldwide.

Where do you see yourself in a few years?

Thankfully, I’m pushing my career without holding back any room I have to achieve my goals. I have few shots on radio as well and am looking forward to the bigger days.