Eziohuru John to Deploy new Style  in Character Plays 

Eziohuru John is a budding player on the Nollywood scene and has been working relentlessly hard to create a niche for himself. 

He has decided to play a new character style filled with action and thriller which would make him a style actor. 

He is working on a few short movies which would be a series of action-packed films telling a story of a young man on the run through a series of life dramas. 

Eziohuru also has featured films he is promoting, where he got a few roles to prove himself and break even as a rising star in the industry. He is undoubtedly here to stay and prepared to achieve his set goals. 

