Don’t Allow Political Interest to Divide Nigeria, Justice Mamman Tells Politicians

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

An elder statesman and former President, Nigerian Court of Appeal, Justice Nasir Mamman, has advised politicians not to allow political interest and divisive comments that could disrupt the nation’s peaceful co-existence.

The retired justice, who is also the chairman of Katsina State senior citizens forum, reaffirmed that politicians must respect the rule of law to enhance peace in the country, adding the nation’s interest should be taken above personal interest.

Addressing some selected journalists at his official residence in Katsina, Friday, Justice Mamman said politicians should not divide the country because of their personal ambitions at the expense of national interest.

He said: “Please politicians swallow your anger because this nation is more than any individual. What is going on now is not in the interest of the north or Nigeria at all. One of the most important issues is unity and peace, you can’t have a successful nation if you don’t have peace.

“If you recall, Nigeria got independence without killing anybody. We did not kill ourselves in the effort to get independence why because the leaders from Calabar to Sokoto; from Lagos to Lake-Chad were united to form one government.

“But the situation we found ourselves now is different. So, we must continue encouraging this unity and peace. Our politicians including traditional rulers must team up to fight all these nonsenses because they were not there before.

He also admonished religious leaders to continue to pray for the country, preach peace and shun utterances capable of dividing or disturbing the nation’s peace.

Justice Mamman, however, charged law enforcement agencies to help in building the nation’s democracy by ensuring free, fair and credible elections during the forthcoming general elections.