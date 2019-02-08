Supreme Court Upholds Judgment Nullifying Rivers primaries

The Supreme Court this morning finally sacked Tonye Cole and all products of the factional APC indirect primaries conducted in Rivers State.

The minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi led faction of APC in Rivers State had gone to the Supreme Court to challenge the validity and right of the state legal adviser of the APC to make legal representation onbehalf of the party at the state level.

They had gone to court seeking to declare the judgment of the state High Court null and void for purported faulty legal representation in the matter brother by Ibrahim Umar and Ors at the trial Court.

Delivering its ruling this morning, the Supreme Court says its state legal adviser Barr Chinweikpe Chieme, and not Fagbemi SAN, that should represent the APC in any matter having to do with members of Rivers APC.

The Apex Court said that is the purport of the APC constitution, stressing that letter from any national officer of the party, no matter how highly placed, can abrogate the party’s constitution.

The Supreme Court further reaffirmed the validity of the judgment of the Rivers State High Court that nullified all the congresses and Indirect Primaries conducted by Amaechi faction of APC in Rivers State, adding that it was a consent judgment.

Senator Magnus Abe and a the Direct Primary candidates are the authentic candidates by the judgement of the Supreme Court today