P&G Promotes STEM Education, Donates Machinery and Equipment

Leading Consumer Goods Company in Nigeria, Procter & Gamble, has donated laboratory equipment to the Nigerian Academy of Engineering. The announcement was made at an official handover ceremony held at the Federal Science and Technology College facility in Yaba, Lagos, as part of P&G’S continued support to touch and improve the lives of students as well as enhance the quality of education in the country.

The company has been consistent in supporting multiple projects that support youth education and development. Now, its efforts have gone beyond capability building programs to include impactful donations to institutions to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education. This will improve the learning experience of the beneficiaries and offer the facilitators an avenue to teach better.

According to Adil Farhat, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble, “While we continue to be one of the top manufacturers of consumer goods in Nigeria, it is important to us that we touch the lives of our consumers and partners in meaningful ways too. We believe that people are our greatest assets, so, in whatever ways lives can be changed, P&G is always willing to put smiles on faces and be involved in the success of tomorrow’s leaders.”

“It goes without saying that students require as much support as they can get, and it is this support that will help drive socio-academic development across Nigeria as this is a country of enormous potential. This institution is responsible for creating the future of Nigeria, and we are incredibly honored to be a part of that narrative of shaping lives and getting Nigeria’s youth ready for jobs of the future in line with the fourth industrial revolution. We believe technology institutions will effectively utilize the equipment whilst contributing to the learning process of the students”, Mr. Farhat added.

Dr. Bawa-Allah representing the President of the Engineering Academy, Prof Fola Lasisi, expressed his gratitude saying “P&G’s efforts to promote students participation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Education is very commendable. Today, technology plays a pertinent role in our daily affairs, transforming the way we think and operate. We are very grateful that a multinational company like P&G is supporting us in the quest to train our students to become future leaders, thinkers and innovators.”

For over 25 years, Procter & Gamble, producer of notable brands like Always, Ariel, Pampers, Gillette, etc., has contributed to academic development in Nigeria through various projects including the provision of education grants. With its Always School Program that accommodates over 1 million school girls every year, P&G continues to illustrate the value of education and their mission to reach young adults across the country. In addition, the donation to Federal Science and Technology College further strengthens P&G’s commitment to foster development in all areas of society.