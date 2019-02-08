PDP will Not Renege on Power Shift to Kwara North in 2023, Saraki Reassures

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Senate President and Director General of Atiku/Obi Campaign Organisation, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Thursday reiterated his commitment to the earlier pact of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the people of the Kwara North senatorial district of the state, saying that the party would produce the next governor of the state from the zone come 2023.

Saraki gave the assurance at the palace of Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Haliru Kawu Sa’ad, when he led the PDP campaign train to Lafiagi, Edu Local Government Area (LGA) in the northern part of the state.

According to him, “let me assure you that I have great respect and commitment to Kwara North, Ilorin Emirate and North have always been together and this must continue for the good of our people”

He reassured the monarch and the entire people of Kwara North that the zone will produce the state’s governor in 2023.

He recalled that he initiated the notion of power shift in 2011 so that the governorship could go round all the three zones of the state.

He however said, “I will never be part of those who will not give Kwara North people their due.

“This is why we have made the sacrifice of asking our governorship candidate to spend a term, so that power can shift to Kwara North in 2023.

“We have also taken decisions to give the zone the position of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, post 2019 elections, so that the people can know that even the incoming Razak Atunwa government by God’s grace, is their government”.

He poured encomiums on Emir Sa’adu for his guidance when he was the governor of the state.

He also assured Nigerians that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will bring about prosperity for Nigerians and eradicate hunger from the land.

He, therefore, asked the people of the state to be part of the winning team by casting their votes for the candidates of the PDP across board in the forthcoming general election.

Earlier, the Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Sa’a du told his guests that the PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Razak Atunwa will be the next governor of Kwara State.

He offered special prayers for Atunwa and Saraki, assuring them of the total support of his subjects.

Sa’ad held the Senate President’s hand for about five minutes praying for him.

Recalling the age-long alliance between Lafiagi and Ilorin Emirate, the Emir vowed not to break the historical accord, emphasising that his domain will remain ally of Ilorin Emirate and its desires.

He declared: “Never in our life shall we turn our back against Ilorin. Atunwa will be the next governor of the state.”

He offered special prayers for the PDP candidate, reciting some verses from the holy Qur’an.