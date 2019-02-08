Obaseki promises Special Devt. Zone in Okada as PDP campaign director decamps to APC  

…Benin River Port ‘ll be delivered before leaving office, says governor

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured residents of Ovia North East Local Government Area that his administration is committed to the delivery of the Benin River Port project being developed in Gelegele, in the area, before the end of his administration.

Obaseki who said this while addressing members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the campaign rally in Okada, headquarters of Ovia North-East Local Government Area on Friday, assured of his administration’s plan to transform Okada into a Special Development Zone.

Obaseki said, “I want to assure you that Okada will be a special development zone. I know how painful it is to have tasted power and you have little or no evidence to show for it.

“Ovia is special to us. This is because of the projects my administration is working on in the area, especially the Benin River Port and other projects that will expand the economic base of the state. Before I complete my tenure, the Benin River Port will be completed,” he said.

He added that his administration has plans to develop cities across the state outside the state capital, Benin City, noting, “I plan to build and develop new cities in Okada, Iguobazuwa, Gelegele and Ekiadolor.”

He called on the residents to support all the APC candidates in the forthcoming elections so they could contribute to efforts at developing the state.

Leading decampees from other political parties to the APC, the Media Campaign Director of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ovia South-East/North-East Federal Constituency, Hon. Omosede Igbinedion, Esosa Osadiaye, said he left the opposition party because the party does not care for the masses.

Receiving the decampees, Chairman, Edo State Chapter of APC, Barrister Anselm Ojezua, assured them that the party does not discriminate against people, adding, “No space for PDP as APC has delivered the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.”

The Odionwere of Okada, Mr. Napoleon Enomagiowawi commended governor Obaseki for supporting grassroots development in the council.

According to the governor, during the 2016 gubernatorial election in the state, Ovia had 77,000 voters, but recent records showed that the area now has 178,000 voters with 90 percent as youths, adding, “I have no fear that youths will support our party to ensure victory is achieved at the polls.”

During his visit to the Oguedion (Elders’ Council) in Okada, Obaseki assured that his administration will continue to prioritise development in Okada, adding that he was disturbed by the poor state of development in the council especially in the areas of primary healthcare, primary schools, and road infrastructure.

“I want to assure you that hope is not lost. I will prioritise the revamp of primary schools, health care centres and major township roads. Our goal is to use power to bring development to all communities in the state.”

He urged members of the elders’ council to support candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vying for positions in the 2019 general election.

The Edo State APC Chairman presented Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon as APC candidate for Edo South Senatorial seat; Dennis Idahosa as House of Representatives candidate for Ovia North-East and Ovia South-West Federal Constituency; Hon. Dumez Onaiwu Ugiagbe as APC candidate for Ovia North-East Constituency I, in the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) and Hon. Vincent Osas Uwadiae as APC candidate for Ovia North-East Constituency II at EDHA.