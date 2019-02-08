Emeka Nwawulu: Creating Wealth Through Waste Delights Me 

Honourable Emeka Nwawulu is the Chief Executive Officer of Mega Wealth Recycling Plant. In this interview, Nwawulu, who was once the Executive Council Member in Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State from 1999-2002,

speaks on the challenges facing recycling business in Nigeria and among other sundry issues. Excerpts:

What is Mega Wealth Recycling Plant all about?

It’s a waste recycling plant with almost 30 staff. We crush, wash, dry aggromate and pellertise all kinds of used plastic bottles, used satchet water and plastic wastes for companies that produces items like waste bags, shopping bags,water proofs, plastic containers etc.

What are the challenges facing recycling business in Nigeria?

Yes, the major challenge facing us in the industry is power that is poor electricity it is really frustrating and sad. The cost of machines parts is another.

How was your growing up?

I will say that I had the best moments while growing up, I was not born with a silver spoon either. But my growing up was just normal, and I thank God for blessing me with an amazing family and childhood friends, especially my parents who God used to inculcate the very essence of life and the core values of life in me. It might interest you to know that my father was the one who taught me, personally how to drive immediately after my secondary school when most parents were hiding their car keys from their children. I also have amazing brothers and sisters, with whom I shared and still share very beautiful moments. So growing up basically for me was fun and I appreciate God for that.

What do you consider your greatest achievement in life as a person?

In my own context, to me being given the opportunity to serve as an Executive Council Member in Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State from 1999-2002. Secondly, my recognition and award of the Prestigious Paul Harris Fellow (PHF) by the Rotary Club of Awka G.R.A. The award was in recognition of my philanthropy and selfless service to the society. I cherish this so much and it has motivated me to do more, but this time on a larger scale. Finally, I can say that I have been able to reduce unemployment in my own little way as well as creating wealth through waste.

What are the landmark experiences that contributed in making you what you are today?

Everybody has a story that shaped them to who or what they are today. Coming from a family blessed with leadership qualities/responsibilities, I must say that my family background perfected a big part of my life. To be honest with you, I have paid my dues in Ogbaru politics. I have been there for close to 20 years and still counting. My appointment as Supervisory Councillor for works in the Ogbaru Executive Council 1999-2002 was indeed a landmark experience. It was my first political appointment and from there began my political journey. I have also served as a Legislative Aide to the longest serving Legislator in Ogbaru which also motivated me to move higher.

You are passionate about representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency. What is your agenda for the people?

Yes, you are very right to have said “passionate”. My agenda is quite simple- Transparency and Quality Representation. Transparency is the basis of good leadership. My representation is going to be open and all inclusive. It is my desire and a very passionate desire to make Ogbaru a better place through quality representation and sound legislative inputs that will enhance the welfare and living conditions of my constituents.

Why do you think you will win under PDC looking at other parties involved in this contest?

I tell you this, ever since I declared my intention to run, a good number of Ogbaru people and residents have identified with me. Don’t forget that people no longer play politics of party but of individual. And if this election is to be free and fair, I am that individual the people will vote irrespective of my party. I am one of them, I live with them, I grew up with them, I am that individual they can easily walk up to, I am that individual that knows their needs, especially in the area of youth empowerment.

Anyway for your information, PDC is the party to beat right now in Ogbaru due to my long participation in Ogbaru politics and my good relationship with people across parties. I am the face of the common man in the streets, the woman trading by the road side, the hardworking youth. I am very hopeful that with God and the support of the people, I will definitely win with a landslide and become the Representative Ogbaru people deserve.

What are the values and principles that have kept you going?

Humility and the fear of God that’s all. I see everybody as my friend, I don’t discriminate. I don’t easily get offended, that has kept me going especially in my relationship with others and my principle is love your neighbour as you love yourself. I have also realized that the major value that has kept me going is gratitude.

Gratitude is the very foundation for happiness. Even the bible says in 1st Thessalonians 5:18 “In everything give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”

Finally, loyalty has also played an important role in my life. I am loyal to my political leaders and also loyal to the cause that I believe in. So in all, I will say that humility, gratitude and loyalty, are the core values that have kept me going.

How would your father contribute to your success in this election?

Well, I am grateful to God for the kind of parents I have. I must say that my dad is one politician who has been able to over the years keep his integrity intact. He is a man loved by the people and has built himself a very strong and large political family and structure that has stood the test of time.

To answer your question, I leave that to the electorates, everything boils down to the people who will vote. And so far I have made it known that it is not all about my father, I also have contributed my own quota towards the good of ndiOgbaru. The mission now is to take the people to the next level.

So it is now between myself and the good people of Ogbaru. Let their vote decide. It may also interest you to know that I am a grassroot mobiliser and a youth leader.