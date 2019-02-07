World Bank’s SEEFOR project to boost Obaseki’s Edo Innovation Hub offerings

…Co-working space for start-ups set for launch in March

Efforts by Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to create opportunities for young tech entrepreneurs in the state have attracted the support of the World Bank, with the bank committing to support training activities at the Edo Innovation Hub.

Edo Innovation Hub is managed by the Edo State Government through EdoJobs, an initiative of Governor Obaseki to create and curate jobs for youths in the state.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skills Development and Jobs Creation and Head, EdoJobs, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said the support is a fallout of the recent visit by officials of the World Bank to the Edo Innovation Hub, noting that the delegation was impressed with the impact of Governor Obaseki’s job creation initiatives.

According to her, “We have received assurance from the World Bank to boost activities at the hub. Funds are being made available through the State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) project. With the World Bank’s support, Edo Innovation Hub is poised to improve its services to the people.”

She noted that as a result of the bank’s support, “beginning from March, Edo Innovates co-working space will be open to entrepreneurs especially start-ups who will have access to over 100 computers with good and comfortable workspace. They will benefit from the conducive, collaborative, knowledge-driven/result-focused environment. There will also be business incubation and acceleration services.”

The support, she said, will enable the Hub to provide constant and stable power supply and high-speed internet service.