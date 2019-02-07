Wike Earns Golden Key as First Governor to Drive into Opobo Kingdom

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on wednesday made history as he received the ‘Golden Key’ to the city of Opobo as the first governor to drive into the ancient island.

Amayanabo and Natural Ruler of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas-Jaja, who presented the Golden Key of Opobo kingdom to Wike, thanked the governor for constructing the road that has opened up the kingdom.

Jaja said: “Opobo people are happy that you have constructed this road into our town. This is a historic moment that the governor is the first to drive into the kingdom.”

He prayed God to continue to bless the governor and lift him up to greater heights for improving the area.

“This is the Golden Key into the historic city of Opobo. With this key, you are now a citizen of Opobo. You have all the rights of an Opobo citizen,” he said

Also speaking, Alabo Godwin Bupo said since 1870 when Opobo Town was founded, no governor has driven into the ancient island.

According to him, “By this singular act, you have made history which cannot be equaled. We remain grateful to you for keeping your promise to our people that they would drive home in December 2018.”

He noted that the new road is already positively impacting the economy of Opobo kingdom as wholesalers have started moving wares into the town.

Responding, Wike expressed delight that he has made history as the first governor to drive into Opobo Town.

While thanking the Opobo Council of Chiefs for the recognition, he assured them that his administration would diligently fund the project to complexion.

“This road has gone beyond the level of abandonment. We will source for funds and drive it to completion,” he said.

The governor said King Jaja insisted that he drove into the ancient island instead of flying in a chopper to the area, adding that he felt fulfilled helping the people actualise their dream.

“I give God the glory that during my time, Opobo people can drive into their beautiful kingdom. Sir Peter Odili started this road, but could not complete it. The immediate past administration could not complete it.

We are happy that we are the administration that will complete the road,” he said.

Though the Opobo axis of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road is yet to be completed, Wike has driven the project to 85 per cent completion.

He assured the people that he would complete all aspects of the road by May 2019.