Oyo Health Insurance Health Scheme Captures 100,000 Enrollees

James Sowole in Akure

Not less than 100,000 persons have been enrolled into the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme, which was launched 18 months ago.

The Executive Secretary of Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme (OYSHIA), Dr Olusola Akande disclosed this figure at a two-day media dialogue on improving access and uptake of healthcare for children and women through social insurance scheme in Oyo State.

The programme was organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture, Oyo State in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Akande said the scheme had performed over 100 caesarian sections for pregnant women, employed medical doctors and renovated some hospitals in the state.

Akande also said that it was only Oyo State that had made provision for two per cent of its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for health insurance scheme in the country. “The benefits are far more than what enrollees would contribute as premium.

“The agency has received a lot of testimonies from beneficiaries since the scheme started.

“It makes you to see your doctor when nothing is wrong with you and also improving your health seeking habit,” he said.

Also speaking the UNICEF Communication Specialist, Mrs Blessing Ejiofor, said the workshop was important to improve media advocacy on increasing access and uptake of healthcare services for children and vulnerable population through health insurance scheme.

Ejiofor said the dialogue would also help media partners with the knowledge and materials to produce and publish media products to support and improve advocacy on health insurance scheme.

She advocated that other states should emulate Oyo State in making healthcare accessible and affordable to people.