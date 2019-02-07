Obaseki flags off reconstruction of 16.2km Ihievbe-Ogbe Road in Owan East LGA

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has flagged off reconstruction of the 16.2km Ihievbe-Ogbe Road in Owan East Local Government Area, assuring that the project would be completed in 15 months and more of such projects will be executed in the area.

The 16.2km Ihievbe-Ogbe Road cuts across Ihievbe, Ogbe-Ihievbe, Warrake communities in Owan East LGA and Egeuno community in Etsako West LGA.

“It is my pleasure to flag off the reconstruction of this road. I promised to rehabilitate the road during my electioneering campaign in 2016 and I am here to fulfill that promise. We have finished the design of the Afuze-Erah Road and the reconstruction will commence soon. My goal is to connect all communities in Owan,” he said.

Commissioner for Infrastructure, Hon. Osahon Amiolemen, explained that the reconstruction of Ihievbe-Ogbe Road was initially captured in 2018 but challenges of under-scoping and funding issues caused the delay.

Amiolemen added “The road is 16.2km, and will be asphalted and have concrete drains. The road is being constructed to bring hope to the people of this locality.”

During his visit to the Palace of His Royal Highness (HRH), Alhaji Jimoh Awudu, the Ukor/Otare of Ihievbe Clan, Governor Obaseki thanked residents of Owan East LGA for being the most peaceful council in the state. He assured that the security challenges in the area have been captured in the state’s new security architecture.

Speaking on behalf of the royal father and palace chiefs, the Ogie of Ivbiaro land, Salufu Elabor, thanked the governor for his developmental projects in the local government area, while appealing that the governor assists in constructing Uokha-Ohanmi-Arokho, Afuze-Erah, and Ivbiaro-Warrake Roads, adding “these roads are very short and put together are not more than 45km.”

Responding, the governor said, “I know the importance of Afuze-Erah Road and it has been captured in the budget and will be awarded.”