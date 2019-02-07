Group Raises the Alarm over Plot to Malign Kwara APC Guber Candidate

A political group, Ilorin Emirate for Buhari, IEB, has alerted the public to the alleged plot by the Peoples Democratic Party to impugn the reputation of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

In a statement signed by the group’s Director of Publicity, Mr. Rotimi Sulyman, it said it intercepted a plot to accuse Alhaji Abdulrazaq of parading doctored West African Examination Council certificate with a view to bringing his name into disrepute.

The planned smear campaign targeted at the APC gubernatorial candidate, according to the group, is allegedly being orchestrated by the leadership of PDP in the state.

“We have uncovered a sinister plot by the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party and Saraki dynasty, who are gripped by fear of their imminent defeat at the polls to spread wicked lies about the academic qualification of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, in our dear state, Alh. Abdulralhman Abdulrazaq.

“The tissue of lies about our candidate is at the execution stage. Already they have photoshopped a West African Examination Certificate and about to go public with the document, claiming it is what Alhaji Abdulrazaq submitted at the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, as his only academic qualification.

“The outlandish plot aimed at discrediting Alhaji Abdulrazaq, a man who has distinguished himself in the business world where integrity in non-negotiable is a new low the PDP has hit under the cloak of playing politics.

“The PDP in Kwara under the leadership of the Senate President Bukola Saraki are pressing the panic button just because of the world class reception Alhaji Abdulrazaq’s candidacy has been receiving across the state. It is imperative for the plotters to know that their evil machination will not get traction with the voters who are hell bent in seeing an end to the Saraki hegemony and long misrule, which foisted poverty on the generality of the people of the state .

“No leader or ordinary member of PDP has this man’s gravitas and his growing popularity bode disaster for their political careers,” Sulyman said in the statement.

The group said the APC gubernatorial candidate’s life was like an open book adding that if anything it is Saraki’s academic qualification that should be dogged by scandal.

It said: “He who must come to equity, must come with clean hands. Senate President Bukola Saraki claims to have graduated from Cheltenham College, and London Hospital Medical College, yet it is only his WAEC certificate that he submitted to INEC as his qualification. So who is fooling who?”