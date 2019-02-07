EZ-Farming Wins Start-up Competition

Ugo Aliogo

One of Nigeria’s fast rising agriculture technology start-ups, EZ-Farming has emerged as the only Nigeria firm shortlisted in the annual new venture competition which had six finalists.

The business pitch competition is hosted by Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business in conjunction with the Walsh School of Foreign Services’ African Studies Programme.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY, the Young African Professions (YAP), it was noted that the 2019 Georgetown Africa Business Conference which is in its third consecutive year had as it theme: ‘Transforming Africa: A New Business Revolution.’

The Founder, EZ-Farming, Dr. Adewale Oparinde said the development was another validation for the work EZ-Farming was doing to revolutionise farming in Africa.

He also noted that the start-up offers one of the highest Return on Investment (ROI) in the agritech investment space in the country.

He added: “We are very excited by the fact that we have made this far in the competition. We know that our mission to connect people to farmers, invest in commercial farming in Africa and empower youths to create wealth is never missed and we are fully committed to making this happen. This would be the basis of our pitch at Georgetown University.”

According to YAP DC, “The purpose of the event is to showcase the growth and impact of the private sector across the African continent and facilitate a discussion on opportunities to continue this success.