Cyberspace Achieves ISO 9001:2015 QMS

Top dignitaries from all spheres of the corporate world will gather at the Civic Center Friday to witness the official presentation of the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System to Cyberspace Limited.

Sector Lead/Trade Advisor for ICT, United Kingdom International Trade and Investment, Ms Boma Beddie-Memberr, will officially hand over the Certificate to Cyberspace Limited on behalf of British Standard Institute (BSI).

According to BSI, ISO 9001 is the internationally recognized Quality Management System (QMS) standard that offers maximum business benefits. It was designed to be a powerful business improvement tool which helps organisations to manage social, environmental and financial risks; improve operational effectiveness; reduce costs; increase customer and stakeholder satisfaction; protect brand and reputation, and remove barriers to trade among others.

With the achievement, Cyberspace Limited, a fully owned Nigerian Company, has further demonstrated its commitment to continual improvement of operational processes in line with global best practice, building a resilient and sustainable business with strong corporate governance.

While addressing newsmen in his office, the Co-ordinator, Cyberspace Audit team, Mr. Fred Young, said “Cyberspace is an indigenous company that has its business processes aligned with global best practice. We started many years ago with ISO 9001:2008 until last year when we decided to work with BSI for the ISO 9001:2015. It was a much more rigorous certification process but at the end, we are better for it”.

Young listed the benefits of ISO 9001 to include: Helping to demonstrate to stakeholders that business can be effectively run; the process of achieving and maintaining the certification helps ensure that we are continually improving; and the regular assessment process improves staff responsibility, commitment, and motivation.

Before now, Cyberspace has attained the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) level 3 certification. The CMMI is a software development process improvement approach, which has become the standard for measuring an organization’s capability to apply a process-based methodology to software development.

According to the Chief Marketing Officer of Cyberspace Limited, Olusola Bankole, CMMI helps to integrate traditionally separate organizational functions, set process improvement goals and priorities, provide guidance for quality processes, and provide a point of reference for appraising current processes. He explained that there are three recognized CMMI models each of which addresses different area of interest.

According to him, CMMI has aided Cyberspace Limited’s growth in diverse ways. He said “Our software development work and processes have received the highest form of third-party validation. It helps us to take a proactive approach to managing projects and processes.”