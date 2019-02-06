With Egina, Total Targets 23% of Nigeria’s Daily Oil Production

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

Multinational oil company, Total, has said it will be responsible for 23 per cent of the total crude oil Nigeria produces daily when its 200,000 barrels a day (bd) Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) oil platform fully comes on stream.

Managing Director, Total, Mr. Nicolas Terraz, said this at the just concluded second edition of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja.

Represented by Total’s Deputy Managing Director, Deepwater, Mr. Ahmadu-Kida Musa, Terraz, explained that oil output from Egina alone would represent 10 per cent of Nigeria’s daily output.

He added that the Egina has also recorded a lot of industry-based milestones.

“Total’s projects in Nigeria have been industry benchmarks with regard to efficiency and innovation. The one on the lips of everyone at the moment is Egina.

“Egina will add 200.000 barrels of oil per day to Nigeria’s current production and this represents about 10 per cent of Nigeria’s current production.

“With Egina, Total will be operating about 23 per cent of the national production and we are proud to be significant contributors in securing Nigeria’s oil and gas future. Egina set unprecedented records of local content and capacity building,” Terraz, said.

He further noted: “For us, Egina stands as a great testament to Total’s commitment to Nigeria and our determination to support and advance local content development. 77 per cent of man-hours worked on the project was done locally with 60,000 tons of equipment fabricated in Nigeria by local contractors, in addition to drilling records and integration of six locally fabricated top side modules in Lagos.”

Terraz, called on industry operators to share experiences in areas of efficiency and innovation, as part of measures to save cost and work safer in oil and gas operations.

“Our industry’s future is one which like other realities of life, is full of uncertainties. The vicissitudes in the global geo-political terrain, technological innovations within the industry that challenge existing production templates, innovations outside the industry that the industry cannot afford to ignore and which dovetail with demands for alternative sources of energy beyond fossil fuels, concerns for the environment, and the fluctuations in the price of oil, make efficiency in the use of resources, and innovation, a sine qua non.

“Efficiency and innovation are key enablers if we have to work safer, reduce costs, make faster and better decisions, and generally increase productivity.

“It is therefore, necessary that we share our best practices and experiences in this gathering to enable us adapt and quickly take actions that will sustain us in the far and immediate future,” he added.

According to him, Total has been present in Africa for more than 90 years and has been involved in exploration activities in Nigeria for 57 years.

He said it was the only oil company with presence across Nigeria’s oil and gas spectrum – upstream; downstream and midstream sectors.

“We have a broad and diversified portfolio in Nigeria, with activities spanning onshore, conventional offshore, deep water and LNG. Indeed, Total is the only integrated international oil company with presence throughout the entire value chain of the industry in Nigeria – downstream, upstream and midstream sectors.