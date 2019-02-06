Varsity Female Hostel Gutted by Fire in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A part of the Dangote Female Hostel of the Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil campus has been gutted by fire.

Confirming the fire outbreak to THISDAY Wednesday, the Deputy Head of Information, Publications and Public Relations Unit of the University, Mr Abdullahi Datti, said the incident occurred Tuesday night.

He said the incident occurred around 9.30 pm and lasted for about two hours, destroying some part of the hostel.

He linked the inferno to suspected electrical fault following the restoration of full current of electricity to the university.

According to Datti, the school’s management swiftly alerted some relevant agencies including the Fire Services at federal and state levels which quickly responded and put out the fire.

Datti, who could not ascertain the level of damage as at the time of filing this report, noted that there was no casualty recorded considering the fact that the students were at home due to the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) nationwide strike.