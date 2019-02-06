Lokosa Applauds Eunisel for Career Boost

Nigerian International, Junior Lokosa, has applauded Eunisell for the company’s commitment to the Nigerian Professional Football League and for being behind his dramatic change in fortune.

Eunisell launched the prestigious Eunisell Boot in 2018 – awarded to the NPFL’s highest goal scorer in a season.

Lokosa, the inaugural winner for his impressive 19 goals scored in 2017/2018, was presented with the trophy and a cheque for N3.8 million – N200,000 a goal.

The media hype around Lokosa’s award caught the attention of African Champions, Tunisia’s Esperance Sportive, who recently signed the Kano Pillars star.

Incidentally, Lokosa had previously travelled to China and Norway seeking a club, but walked away without securing a deal.

“It was only after the Eunisell Boot award had been made along with all the publicity, that my career turned a corner. There can be no doubt that the award will spur young, aspiring players and Nigerian league footballers to perform at a much higher level – the rewards are real”, Lokosa said.

Eunisell firmly believes that rewarding the top flight League players will improve the standard of football, increase the fans focus on the league and create sports employment opportunities for future generations.

Interestingly, several stars are already in the race for The Eunisell Boot this 2018/2019 NPFL season.

Heartland’s Chinonso Okonkwo is ahead of the pack with three goals at the conclusion of Match-day 6 proceedings.